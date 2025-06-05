Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.57.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.94. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

