Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Rayonier worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after acquiring an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

