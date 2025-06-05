Reed Hastings Sells 26,933 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8%

NFLX opened at $1,239.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,075.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $982.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

