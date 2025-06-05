Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
