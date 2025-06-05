Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.