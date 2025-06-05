Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $54.65. Approximately 4,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

Relx Stock Up 1.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $44.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $18.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

