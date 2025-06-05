Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dayforce stock on May 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Dayforce Price Performance

DAY opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,860,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,620,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,583,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,033,000 after purchasing an additional 948,436 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,800,000 after purchasing an additional 667,065 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dayforce from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

