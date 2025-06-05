Rep. David Taylor Buys Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Salesforce stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

NYSE:CRM opened at $262.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

