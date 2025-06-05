Retail Stocks To Watch Today – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Micron Technology are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling consumer goods or services directly to end customers through physical stores, online platforms, or both. These companies span a range of categories, from apparel and electronics to groceries and home improvement. Investors in retail stocks aim to benefit from consumer spending trends, brand loyalty, and retail sector growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,059,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,970,718. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.26. 24,731,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,025,431. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.34. 8,159,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,433,187. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.44 and a 200 day moving average of $415.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.99. 17,833,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,877,250. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average of $208.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.92. 8,423,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.74. The firm has a market cap of $273.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.68. 3,556,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,687. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.34. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. 13,913,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,472,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Featured Articles