Reviewing Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambu A/S and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambu A/S $783.76 million 4.53 $34.17 million $0.19 79.53 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Ambu A/S has higher revenue and earnings than CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II.

This table compares Ambu A/S and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambu A/S 5.69% 5.67% 4.46% CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambu A/S and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambu A/S 0 0 0 1 4.00 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Ambu A/S has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambu A/S beats CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

