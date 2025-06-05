Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 268.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

