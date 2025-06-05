Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 268.32% from the company’s previous close.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.28.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.
