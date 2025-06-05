Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,319,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 326,661 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $445,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:RIO opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

