RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility and Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A X Financial 25.03% 20.66% 11.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.08 -$3.78 million N/A N/A X Financial $2.76 billion 0.28 $167.16 million $4.80 3.87

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and X Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

X Financial beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

