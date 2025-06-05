Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $371.00 at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $327.00 to $371.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.21.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ROK opened at $318.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $320.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average of $278.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,067.92. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $147,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $837,238.38. This trade represents a 14.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,405 shares of company stock worth $1,640,796. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

