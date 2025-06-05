Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading 2.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 20,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 9,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Rogers Sugar Stock Up 2.2%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
