Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.37.

Roku Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,343.90. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,040. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

