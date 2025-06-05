Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Trading Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $10.49. 4,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Get Roundhill Cannabis ETF alerts:

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Down 17.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Cannabis ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Cannabis ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 9.64% of Roundhill Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Roundhill Cannabis ETF

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.