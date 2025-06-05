Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1%

NEM opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $7,508,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 33,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 52,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,456,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,649,000 after purchasing an additional 744,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

