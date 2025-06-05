Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Price

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $177.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 800.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $32,453,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

