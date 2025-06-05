RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in May

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

RGLXY stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.1783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. RTL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

