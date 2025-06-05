Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $160.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.50.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $148.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.94. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

