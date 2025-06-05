ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.27. ServiceTitan has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33.

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

