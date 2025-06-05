Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Grows By 26.5%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.06. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

