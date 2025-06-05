Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Grows By 25.6%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 493,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Shares of GMBXF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo México from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

