Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Increases By 25.6%

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Hafnia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 27.5% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HAFN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

