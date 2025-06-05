Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Increases By 25.6%

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAFN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hafnia
Hafnia Stock Performance
NYSE HAFN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million.
Hafnia Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.
About Hafnia
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hafnia
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.