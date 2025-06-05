Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €214.10 ($243.30) and last traded at €214.05 ($243.24). Approximately 973,373 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €213.65 ($242.78).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €204.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

