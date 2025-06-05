Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

