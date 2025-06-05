Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

