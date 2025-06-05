Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

