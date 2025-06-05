Sportsman’s Warehouse’s (SPWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 11.2%

SPWH stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 267,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 186,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

