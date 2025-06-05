Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 16,422 Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

BSRR opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $372.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.71. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

