Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

