Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 114,353 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Trading Up 11.2%

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.25 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

