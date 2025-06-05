Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 39,919 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costamare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 817,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 780,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 602,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Price Performance

CMRE stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Costamare had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $440.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Profile

