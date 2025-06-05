Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 32,984 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in nLIGHT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 946,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 162,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 87,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $17.30 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $855.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 40,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $653,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,594,347.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 116,853 shares of company stock worth $1,818,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

