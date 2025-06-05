Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steven Madden by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

