Stifel Nicolaus Raises Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $80.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.73 and a beta of 2.29. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $86,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900,527 shares in the company, valued at $271,483,247.27. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,103,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,219,338.58. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,665 shares of company stock worth $19,795,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,797,000 after buying an additional 909,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 138,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

