StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,742.50. Also, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$113,439.00. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.28%.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

