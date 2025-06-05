Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. NVIDIA accounts for 7.3% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

