Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Takes $4.91 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. NVIDIA accounts for 4.6% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

