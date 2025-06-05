Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$10.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.61.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

