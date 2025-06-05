Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Clifford Burrows bought 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,712. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 334,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,014 shares of company stock worth $736,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $2,077,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $3,243,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

