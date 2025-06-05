SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.54.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 price objective (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

