TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Get Lionsgate Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lionsgate Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lionsgate Entertainment from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lionsgate Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on LION

Lionsgate Entertainment Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of LION opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Lionsgate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.26% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Entertainment will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Lionsgate Entertainment by 60.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Lionsgate Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lionsgate Entertainment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lionsgate Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $825,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lionsgate Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.