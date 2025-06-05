TD Cowen Raises Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $85.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $154,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 608,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,103,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,219,338.58. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,531. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.