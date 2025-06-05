Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $72.43 Average PT from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $69.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

