Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,097,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 1,045,305 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

