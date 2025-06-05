The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $286.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.12.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

SAM opened at $226.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $257.35. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $215.10 and a 1-year high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. Boston Beer's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

