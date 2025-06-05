TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. 43,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 83,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOMZ

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.