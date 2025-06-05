Top Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Walt Disney, Target, and Comcast are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves creating, distributing, or monetizing entertainment content and experiences—ranging from film and television studios and music labels to streaming platforms, theme parks, and video game developers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending on movies, music, live events, and interactive media. Their performance often hinges on content hits, subscriber growth, box office returns and broader industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.47. 6,662,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,932,907. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,883. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,014,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,944,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

