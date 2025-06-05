Top Financial Stocks To Consider – June 3rd

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, Robinhood Markets, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase Global, and Uber Technologies are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating within the financial services sector, including banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. Their performance is closely tied to interest rates, credit conditions and broader economic trends. Investors often include financial stocks in their portfolios both for income potential (through dividends) and as a way to gain exposure to the health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.80. 6,230,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.60 and a 200 day moving average of $490.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. 22,895,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,506,612. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.38 on Tuesday, reaching $497.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.34.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $11.88 on Tuesday, hitting $258.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,554. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.67.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. 11,122,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,540,940. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11.

